NPP’s petition for Mahama’s arrest red herring – NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: starrfmonline.com

The legal team of the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the call by the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) for the arrest of former President Mahama following the petition against the Agric Minister, Bryan Acheampong as red herring.



According to the NDC, attempts by the NPP to shift attention from the undemocratic utterances by Mr. Acheampong to the ex-President is a calculated attempt to deceive the public.



The NDC led by its Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba on Tuesday petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service to arrest Bryan Acheampong who’s also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi for comments the party described as reckless and treasonable.



Mr. Acheampong addressing party supporters at Mpraeso on Saturday said the ruling New Patriotic Party will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.



The former Minister of State in Charge of National Security added that the NPP will do everything possible to remain in power.



“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men![He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all costs,” Bryan Acheampong said.



But commenting on the NPP’s petition against ex-President Mahama in an interview on Morning Starr on Starr FM, Lawyer Amaliba said the move by the governing party is a calculated attempt to muddy the waters.



“This is how they muddy the waters, that is their conduct. When that alleged crime was committed by the ex-President, why did the NPP not report it to the Police? Why have they waited until this time when we have seen that Bryan Acheampong’s comment has the potential of igniting violence, then we decide to go to the Police and they also say they are raising those matters. This is just to muddy the waters, confuse the matter and make it look like there’s nothing wrong.



"But you see, ex-President Mahama and our Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah don’t have the same history as Bryan Acheampong. This is a man who commandeered hoodlums, and thugs to main people at Ayawaso West Wuogon. In fact, if this comment was coming from any other person in the NPP we would have said he’s just blowing hot air. But this is a man with a negative history. Such a person makes comments of this nature and you have NPP supporting him,” Amaliba added.



Meanwhile, the NPP has also petitioned the CID to arrest ex-President Mahama and NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for making treasonable remarks.



