NPP's party of intellectuals tag is mere hype - A Plus explains

General News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Plus takes a dig at NPP members



He insists the party's intellectuals are being undermined



A Plus has serially jabbed NPP communicators



Kwame A Plus, a political activist and media personality has taken a swipe at members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.



According to him, the 'intellectual' label ascribed to members of the party was not merited with A Plus describing the label as "hype."



His comment was linked to an incident earlier this week that saw pro-NPP activists on social media seeking to call out journalist Bridget Otoo after she posted details of an Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) transaction.



The date on Otoo's transaction receipt became the subject of contention after it emerged that her bank had used the next working day's date because the transaction was done on a weekend.



The activists including a presidential staffer posted tweets mocking the journalist but it wasn't long before it was explained that banks, by practice, use the next working date in the event of a transaction being made on a non-working date.



In his reaction to the NPP troll army's gaffe, A Plus posted: "Everyday adey tell you say the party of intellectuals tag be hype."



He added that the true intellectuals in the party were being given a hard time despite their knowledge: "There are some intellectuals like Dr. Prince Hamid Armah MP, MP for Kwasimintim who holds a PhD in mathematics amongst them though. (Great guy but they silence am).



"But hey, bebree naa agyimi!! Party wey Abronye be a whole regional chairman diɛ ebei," he stressed.



NPP's intellectual tag



The NPP has become famed for the phrase "we have the men," in reaction to the quality of its human resource.



Whenever the party finds itself in dire straits with respect to the economy, the opposition have often flashed that label in jest.



A Plus is on record to have continually called out NPP communicators, at a point describing the majority of them as mentally unstable.



What A Plus said in December 2021



A Plus, a musician turned political activist, mentioned names like Nana Akomea, Sammy Awuku, Rita Asobayire as some few NPP communicators that speak with wisdom but others like Abronye DC and the likes are just a sentence away from being admitted at the psychiatric hospital for mental issues.



“99% of Akufo-Addo’s communicators are always one sentence away from the psychiatric hospital. They don’t talk sense; 99%. It’s a few people. I don’t know why the Nana Akomeas are not coming, I don’t know why the Sammy Awukus are not on the radio communicating for the party. I don’t why people like Rita Asobayire, others are not communicating,” A Plus said.



“Those people that are left now, the Abronyes, [others]; I say they are always one sentence away from Asylum Down,” he stressed.