NPP’s own conducts give credence to rumor that they influence judges – Muntaka

Politics of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has said the conduct of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) give fuels claims that they are influencing judges in Ghana.



He explained in an interview with TV3’s Evelyne Tengmaa on Wednesday, March 23 that members of the NPP are able to predict rulings or judgments of courts even when the cases are ongoing.



This inadvertently creates the impression that they are influencing the judiciary, he said.



He was reacting to a tweet by a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko that a by-election is looming in April.





It is, however, unclear why Gabby made this tweet but it comes at a time a Court of Appeal in Cape Coast on Tuesday, March 22 struck out the appeal by Assin North lawmaker James Gyekye Quayson for non-compliance with court procedures.



Mr. Quayson had filed an appeal that was challenging a High court ruling that declared new parliamentary elections should be organized in the constituency.



The presiding judge, Irene Charity Larbi, ruled that Mr. James Gyakye Quayson failed to comply with the court’s directives to submit his written submission within a stipulated time.



Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka said “The perception that turns to reality is that they try to say, this will happen and then you go to court and then it happens. It makes it extremely difficult for the ordinary person not to believe the rumor that they are controlling and influencing the judiciary, it is because of their own actions.



“They know the discussions they have had with many of the judges and the assurances that they got from the judges that is why you have the outcome that you are having. It is weakening the confidence we have in our democracy



“Obviously, it can also take away the continues belief or alleged involvement of the government in a lot of things that are happening.”







