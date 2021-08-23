NPP’s mistakes alone won’t win us 2024 polls - Opare Addo to TEIN members

Politics of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: mynews.gh

The National youth organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has charged Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) Patrons in the Eastern Region to look closely at the data of past elections going into 2024.



In an event organized by the Eastern regional youth wing to integrate TEIN into the NDC in future elections campaign plans, the national youth organizer said the NDC could not rely on only the failures and mistakes of the current government.



"To win 2024, we can't rely on the mistakes of the NPP to win power."



He added that "it will be pessimistic if we do that without looking at past elections' data and working towards changing our fortunes".



The Eastern Regional youth organizer, Mr Okai Minteh, joined in the call for a data-driven campaign. He promised to work with the party's youth wing to win the region for the party in 2024.



The event was attended by other party big wigs, including the former NHIA boss Mr Sylvester Mensah who indicated his willingness to contribute to the party's victory in the next elections.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) seeks to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.



Former President John Dramani Mahama speaking in an interview on Tamale-based Radio insisted that the country's constitution gives every government an eight-year tenure for another government to take over and ensure the previous government accounts for its actions whiles in office.



He believes that the NPP is bent on staying in power for long to cover their corrupt deals but has called on the people of Ghana to vote massively for the NDC for the party tagged "Kings of Infrastructure" to come back and continue their transformation agenda.