NPP's mess makes NDC's look less bad - Kofi Bentil laments bad leadership

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Kofi Bentil slams NDC, NPP



Lawyer believes Ghana deserves better leadership



Ketu South MP insists NDC a better alternative to NPP



Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has stated that Ghana, under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, is a mess.



He adds that the current mess makes that of the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama-led government look less bad.



"This government is messing up but that doesn’t remove the fact that the previous government was also a mess," he stated in response to a Facebook post by Ketu South Member of Parliament, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.



"We Ghanaians are sad that we can’t seem to get leadership right. Let no one be however mistaken to think that because the present government is messing up, the past government was perfect!!! Far from that.



"Of course the present mess makes the previous mess look less bad but I have no doubt that we should move forward to better things and not return to the bad leadership we had," he stressed.



Dzifa Gomashie's original post:



The MP's original post had called out the government over its touted social interventions and how poorly they had been implemented yet pro-government voices chastized the Mahama-led government.



"Your spokespersons were asking us what we had done to cushion the poor if we are SOCIAL DEMOCRATS. They refused to see the schools, hospitals, Ayalolo buses etc as SOCIAL Interventions.



"Now your followers and I are all gnashing our teeth....alooo? This is not what you bargained for alooo?" her post titled "ENJOY(ing) THE CHANGE YOU BROUGHT...(?)" read.



Bentil's marriage analogy and Dzifa's response



In his response to the MP's post, Bentil advanced that the successive NPP and NDC governments have been the same, likening them to abusive husbands.



"If you leave an abusive husband and your new husband turns out to be even more Abusive than the past, you don’t return to the past abuse. You find a better husband than the 2!!!



"That’s what Ghana must do now. Stop the equalization and join me find better leadership whether in NDC or NPP. I hope you are one of the ones we can look up to," he stressed.



In response to the analogy, Gomashie wrote: "Your example my dear Kofi is in what has happened since the OCCUPIERS occupied. You brought this new bad husband so you cannot be looking for a third. I don't trust your choices la.



"I will go for my first husband and wish you well in your quest to have worse eggs in your face ooo."



