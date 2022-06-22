NPP’s governance is archaic- NDC National Organizer hopeful

Politics of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

National Organizer Hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has stated that the administrative system of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) seems old-fashioned, adding that Ghanaians should make more room for disappointments.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show the 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the Oforikrom constituency admitted that despite the “cunning nature of the NPP they have been brilliant with some political antics in the last couple of years”.



Henry Osei Akoto however assured Ghanaians of a different opposition party come the 2024 elections. He also cautioned the Akufo-Addo led government to embrace their last stint in office.



“The NPP as we know are a very crafty group and their manner and style of ruling looks archaic but they have a certain repertoire that they always unleash on the NDC to make us look as adamant.



"I want to make it known to the NPP that we have been behind the scenes and seen whatever they’ve been doing and have done our assessment and research.



"We are coming up with a scientific and data backed with repertoire that we’ll make the NDC more than attractive all over the country. From the North to the South,” he said.



According to him, should the NDC fail to represent the plight of Ghanaians, the country would witness adverse situations than the country is currently witnessing.



“Where we are now as a country if the NDC do not stamp authority for Ghanaians the story would be worse after 2024 elections,” he added.