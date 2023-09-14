NPP’s elephant will be chased into the bush in the 2024 election – NDC UK

Politics of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The United Kingdom branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has voiced strong optimism that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be chased into the bush once more.



Kwame Owusu Achaiw, a party communicator, believes the 2024 general elections will be another ‘fight’ in which the elephant will be chased into the bush where it belongs.



The 2024 election is Ghana versus the NPP. That would be chancing the elephant into the bush, part two.”



He added that the NPP would be chased into the bush because it had messed up the country.



”Akufo-Addo ran his mouth when he was campaigning. He took our money and wasted it on his cathedral promise, but today what we see is national galamsey. You don’t need someone to tell you that the NPP has messed up the economy of Ghana. If you are a Ghanaian and think this incompetent government deserves another term, then vote for them. It is not about the NDC. The NDC has consistently told you what we can do. But when they sit on the radio, they claim we are not an alternative. We pledged to introduce the big push for the infrastructure drive with $10 billion and yet see how much money the Bank of Ghana has lost in 2022.”



The communicator emphasized that if the EC conducts a fair and transparent election without rigging it for the NPP, the NDC will win by a landslide victory.



He made the claims during an interview with Frontline host Daniel Dadson on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM in the United Kingdom.



When asked how the EC boss plans to rig the polls, he stated that similar events occurred in 2020, when the EC allegedly announced four different election results.



”The same thing happened in 2020. The EC announced four distinct results. So that’s the plan. We’ve seen Afari Gyan come and go; Charlotte Osei served, and did you see soldiers guarding them? The question is, why are soldiers guarding her? Who wants to hurt her?”