NPP’s current leadership incompetent – Musah Superior

Politics of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Iddrisu Musah, popularly referred to as Musah Superior has described the current crop of NPP leaders as incompetent.



According to him, the leadership of the party, through their actions and decisions have created a situation where the government appears detached from the party thereby creating cracks and bitterness among party members.



Musah Superior said this while speaking with A1radio’s the Day Break Upper East Show.



“The picture is very gloomy. People are not happy. There is so much acrimony in the party. All because there has not been any plan by this party to support our party people. I cannot understand that our party has delivered a government and the government is so detached from the party, not because of the inability of the president and his cabinet ministers but because the party leadership is so incompetent they are unable to leverage our government to be able to help our party,” he said.



“There has not been any conversation in the last 5 years, initiated by the leadership of our party to empower our people. I think that this is completely wrong,” he added.



Musah Superior believes that most party members have become apathetic towards the party because of the impression that their leaders barely care about their welfare. This according to him is a sign of incompetence.



He believes if things continue like this, it would be difficult to rally such persons to back the party when they need them.



“Anybody who does ‘hmm’ all the time, the person is bitter. To get the bitter person to come and do something to help the party, you will have to remove the bitterness. The only way we can remove the bitterness is to apologise to the people for not treating them well and get back to work.



“It is chaos. In fact, we have never had a situation where the party has been weak and without focus and appears to have no leaders in our history than this time. That is why our party people are angry,” he said.



Musah Superior added that “when I say incompetent, I do not understand why people should think it is a strong word. It is just the opposite of competent. Simple. It is never a strong word. Incompetence doesn’t mean you are stupid or foolish. It is not any strong word."



He was, however, optimistic that he will work to help change the situation if given the chance as General Secretary.



Iddrisu Musah is contesting for the position against the likes of John Boadu, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Charles Bissue among others.



WA/BB