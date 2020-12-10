General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

NPP’s Victor Newman passes on - Sources

Victor Newman, Director of Research at the Presidency

Director of Research at the Presidency, Victor Newman has passed on according to Accra-based Asaase Radio.



Newman who also a founding member of the New Patriotic Party died after a short illness, a source close to the family revealed.



He served as the Director of Research at the Presidency following his appointment in 2017 under the Akufo-Addo administration. He also served in the same capacity for the electioneering campaigns of President Akufo-Addo from 2008 to 2016.



Victor Newman, prior to his appointment at the Presidency worked at the Economic Research and Planning Services of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Western Castings Limited, and the Ghana Exim Economic Consultants.



Victor Newman is said to have left behind a wife and four children.

