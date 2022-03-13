NPP's Razak Opoku 'schools' NDC on digitilization and economy

General News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

The New Patriotic Party's Razak Kojo Opoku has elightened critics of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the correlation between digitilization and the economy.



Razak Opoku reasoned in a Facebook post it is myopic and disingenous for anyone to criticize the Vice President with regards to his ditilization initiatives.



He lashed out at the opposition NDC for making uninformed statement about the Vice President



To the minds of some members and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) when they hear technology (digitalization and digitization), it means the usage of computers, machines etc.



However, in the modern contemporary economies, when economists talk about technology (digitalization and digitization) they are thinking of more broadly or widely ways of doing new things to add market value, monetization, checking corruption (including misappropriation, misapplication, waste of resources etc.), improving efficiency of the provision of goods and services, as well as ensuring the proper integration that will ensure the smooth running and management of the economy.



When you hear some folks making noise that the Vice President Dr. Bawumia is not talking about the economy then you wonder whether these people really understand economics in contemporary times or not. Management of modern economy goes beyond demand and supply theory.



"In economics, it is widely accepted that technology (digitalization and digitization) is the key driver of economic growth of countries, regions and cities".



USA, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Europe, Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and others are economically powerful largely due to robust systems of technology and energy.

Whether industrialization, banking/financial institutions will be successful or not chiefly depends on technology and energy.



Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government is still fully committed to ensuring the revival and sustainability of the Ghanaian economy. We are only asking for the patience, support and cooperation of Ghanaians so that collectively and individually the Country will be able to overcome the 27years longtime mess created by PNDC/NDC and the recent crisis of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.



Rawlings, Mills, Mahama and Kufuor governments cannot beat Akufo-Addo's government when it comes to the efficient management of the country's energy supply and implementation of data-driven economy through technology (digitalization and digitization).