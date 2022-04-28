NPP's Omari Wadie tackles Mahama over COVID-19 allegation against Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

The Second Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Mr Omari Wadie has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama is 'mad' for accusing the NPP government of pumping the COVID-19 funds into President Akufo-Addo's re-election bid.



It would be recalled that, during the 24th African Business Conference Organised by the Harvard Business School, Ex-President John Mahama accused the federal government of misappropriating the COVID-19 funds to a tune of GHC 33 billion which, to him, had been pumped into President Akufo-Addo’s 2020 re-election bid.



“Ghana’s fate was easy to predict with the cavalier handling of the economy by the current administration. We went into the pandemic without adequate buffers, and have emerged with a terribly battered economy,” he stated.



He added; “To make matters worse, the pandemic windfall of over GH¢33 billion which could have cushioned the economy remains unaudited and is believed to have been used largely in the quest to win the 2020 elections at all cost.”



Mr. Mahama additionally stated, “before the pandemic, poverty reduction was already a major challenge. The pandemic is estimated to have dragged about 55 million more people into poverty in Africa and exposed another 46 million more to the risk of hunger, and malnourishment.



Indeed 70% of hunger in Africa, which had already been on the rise since 2014 is directly attributable to this pandemic”.



Reacting to this as a panellist on 'Dwene Ho Biom' political talk show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, the Second Vice Chairman of the ruling NPP government Mr Omari Wadie told the host of the show, Agya Wusu that:



"Ah Mahama is mad for saying that"



The utterance of the First Vice Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) didn't go down well with the member of the communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Amaliba who was also in the studio as a panellist.



Mr Haruna Amaliba who was clad in Black Tuxedo and looked overly peeved, condemned the denigrating statement by the NPP stalwart.



