NPP’s Northern regional chairman ignorant of law on bail – Police

Regional News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Northern regional Police Command has described as ignorance claims by the Northern regional chair of the New Patriotic Party that he broke rules and secured bail for a suspect at night.



The regional Police Command in a statement said there is no law that suspects cannot be granted bail at night or any time of the day as claimed by the regional chairman.



Chairman Samba in an emergency press briefing said “Today I heard that the Ghana police department of the northern region have arrested one of my darling boys, it’s very unfortunate that it was in the evening.



“I know Ghana police has laws that you cannot bail someone in the night, but I chairman Samba will break that law to bail him to set a record.”



But the Police say the chairman is ignorant of the law.







