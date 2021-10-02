NPP's Lord Commey hot as Shukura residents accuse him of causing flooding

General News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some residents of Shukura, a suburb in Accra in the Ablekuma Central constituency, have slammed the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Oblitey Commey.



The residents have accused him of blocking the waterway in the area causing flooding in the area after Friday’s dawn downpour.



According to them, Lord Commey has constructed a Police Post in the area along the waterway, a project they say has caused the place to flood whenever it rains.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi, the residents said the heavy downpour destroyed their property.



Meanwhile, some other parts of Ghana’s capital Accra and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have flooded again following a brief downpour between Thursday night and Friday dawn.



In Accra, areas such as Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai and Adabraka Sahara flooded after the rains.



The situation has resulted in heavy vehicular traffic in different parts of Accra.