NPP's John Boadu petitions CID over viral 'galamsey' video

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has petitioned the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Ken Yeboah, over a video accusing him of engaging in illegal mining (galamsey).



In the petition, Mr Boadu indicated that his initial investigations revealed one Oscar Ike Obinim as the mastermind behind the production of the video that has gone viral on social media.



Mr Boadu said he does not own any excavators as alleged in the video.



The government has launched a war against illegal mining, especially on river bodies.



The government’s approach to fighting the menace, which has resulted in the destruction of water bodies, is to set ablaze all excavators found near river bodies suspected to be used for galamsey.



Mr Boadu said he is not into galamsey and wants the person accusing him arrested and investigated.



