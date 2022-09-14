NPP’s Effah-Dartey represents Aisha Huang in court

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party stalwart, Captain (Rtd) Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, showed up at the Accra Circuit Court 9 to represent Aisha Huang and 3 other Chinese nationals facing trial for illegal mining activities.



The suspects, during their last appearance on September 5, 2022, had no legal representation. In addition to the absence of an interpreter to facilitate the proceedings, the court remanded the suspects into custody to reappear on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



On Wednesday, when the case was called, lawyer Effah-Dartey, who in the last few years has been engaged more in legal practice than the politics he is known for, rose for the accused persons.



As a politician, Captain Effah-Dartey, who resigned from the Ghana Armed Forces in 1983, represented the people of Berekum Constituency as a Member of Parliament for two terms between 2000 and 2008.



He also worked as a Deputy Minister for the Interior over the period.



Having been away from active politics, Captain Effah-Dartey is now operating his private law firm.



Appearing for the accused on Wednesday, Captain Effah-Dartey prayed to the court to grant his clients bail.



The court, however, turned down the request following opposition from the prosecution.



The case has been adjourned to September 27, 2022.







Background



Ms. Huang, in 2017, was charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of Section 24 of the Immigration Act and Regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her case was, however, discontinued and she was deported. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



She, however, found her way back into the country, leading to her recent arrest.



A court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.



Her recent arrest is on the same issue of illegal mining.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







GA/BOG