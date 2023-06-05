NPP's Dzifa Kaledzi allegedly attacked by Agotime Ziope DCE, eye injured

Politics of Monday, 5 June 2023

The former NPP women’s organizer for Ho Central in the Volta Region, Dzifa Kaledzi has been allegedly attacked by the Agotime Ziope DCE.



The Agotime Ziope DCE; Emilia Emefa Adziamah is alleged to have pushed Dzifa Kaledzi to the ground and hit her eye with a brochure without any provocation.



This incident which reportedly happened on Saturday, June 3 at about 10:30 am left the latter with a cut on her left eyelid and a swollen left forearm.



Emelia is said to have carried out this action when the two women met at the final funeral rites of the late Mrs. Mabel Adom Ahaze, the wife of the Ho Central NPP Chairman, Frank Ahaze.



According to a Joynews report, Dzifa Kaldzi explained that when she got to the funeral ground, the only empty seat was beside Emilia Emefa, hence, she approached her to use that seat but was blocked by the feet of the former who immediately pounced on her and hit her with the funeral brochure.



“When I asked to pass by her, she stretched her feet and blocked the way everybody was using, she then pushed me to the floor and smashed my face with the brochure when some folks were helping me to get on my feet”, Dzifa said.







She further added that she couldn’t understand the actions of the Agotime Ziope DCE because she did nothing to provoke her.



Dzifa Kalezi also adds that she has reported the incident at the Ho Central Police Station despite attempts by some government officials to intervene to have the incident solved cordially and insists to meet the Agotime Ziope DCE in court for damages.







A medical report obtained by Dzifa Kaledzi also reads “Left eye – redness, tearing and photophobia abrasive injury at the upper eyelid. Left forearm – tenderness, mild swelling and abrasive injury, limitation to movement”.



Calls made to the Agotime Ziope DCE for her comments have proved futile as she only commented that she “is somewhere” and cannot speak on the matter, Joynews further noted.



