NPP risking 2024 over E-Levy: Are you an NPP member? – Wontumi tackles Bagbin

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman Wontuni questions Bagbin's political allegiance



Bagbin cautions NPP against passing E-Levy



Wontumi says NDC traditionally opposes all good policies<>



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi has questioned where the political loyalty f Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin lies.



Wontumi is concerned over a statement last year where the Speaker Bagbin stated that the NPP risked losing the 2024 elections if the controversial E-Levy was passed.



Speaking in a recent interview on Wontumi TV, the NPP chairman said it was unheard of that the party’s political opponents are acting as if their interest was to see the NPP remain in power.



“All we have is the NPP, so let us unite and build for victory,” he rallied the NPP base ahead of crucial regional polls in which he is facing stiff opposition.



He continued: “The NDC people are very keen. If you see Bagbin as Speaker and the NDC telling the NPP government that if programmes are approved, the NPP will lose the next elections so they will not approve them.



“Have you heard anything like this before? So much so that Bagbin says if the E-Levy is approved, NPP will lose in 2024. Bagbin, are you an NPP member? These are people who are against all things good,” he stressed.



He furthered that the NDC has traditionally opposed all good policies citing free maternity, National Health Insurance and school feeding programmes under the Kufuor administration and the Free SHS programme under the current government.