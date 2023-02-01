NPP requires new unblemished face as next flagbearer – Addai-Nimoh

Politics of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mampong constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) requires a new unblemished face to be the party’s next flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential elections.



According to him, the current circumstances surrounding the governing NPP require that a new face with a fresh-thinking personality is elected to represent the party as its next Presidential candidate which emphasized is none negotiable.



Mr. Addai-Nimoh who is trying his luck to lead the NPP as its Presidential Candidate for the second time made this assertion during the launch of his flagbearership campaign on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.



“I am the new face to win the 2023 flagbearer elections. A new face must have an unblemished character.



A new face that represents a genuine movement that provides hope to those members who may have been disgruntled,” the former Mampong MP stressed.



The NPP flagbearer hopeful is therefore, asking the party leadership to give equal opportunities and playing field to all flagbearers to reach out to delegates to sell their messages to enable delegates to elect the most competent candidate to lead the party going into the 2024 general elections.