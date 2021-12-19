NPP rejects pro-Bawumia proposal – Reports

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

A proposal by the National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party, Aziz Haruna Futah, for an increment in the Nasara representation on the party’s voting list has reportedly been rejected by the party.



JoyNews reports that the proposal which would have seen the number of Nasara coordinators expand from 300 to 38, 622 has been turned down by the party on grounds that it will disrupt the unity in the party.



A section of the party has criticized the recommendation with the position that allowing more Nasara representatives in the voting college would favour one candidate in the party’s presidential aspirant race.



It has been alleged that the proposal was mooted by Aziz Haruna to favour the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to JoyNews, the leadership of the party, being aware of its possible effect on their election chances, declined to add it to the final 38 which are under consideration at the party’s conference in Kumasi.



Commenting on the proposal, veteran journalist Kweku Baako warned the governing party that embarking on such initiative could lead to cracks in the party.



Kweku Baako argues that the proposal raises suspicion of a certain candidate benefitting if accepted and that it will be against the party’s interest for that to happen.



“This Nasara thing is creating some under-currents and I would advise them to be very cautious how they go about it. Within their own environment the thing I’m hearing is that it is to favour one person which in this case is the vice president.”



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has warned the party not to be overly fixated with election-winning policies.



“I want to submit and I want to do so forcefully that you win or lose elections when you are in government based on how you govern [and] not so much when you elect your candidate. Based on how you govern, based on how your country people perceive your governance – whether they are satisfied with your governance or they are not satisfied with your governance,” he told Joy News.



