NPP regional executive elections commences

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

NPP delegates vote for Regional Executives



New entrants contest incumbent executives



NPP regional delegates conference to end on Sunday



The New Patriotic Party is holding its regional delegates conference from today, Friday, May 27 to Sunday May 29, 2022 to elect its regional executives.



Delegates will vote at their respective centers across the country to elect 10 executives including a Regional Chairperson, 2 vices, a secretary and vice, a treasurer, organizer, women’s organizer, youth organizer and Regional NASARA Coordinator.



The Upper East, Bono East, and Ahafo are among regions to vote on Friday.



Others including the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern will hold their elections on Saturday May 28, 2022, whilst Bono region holds its elections on Sunday.



Competition is intense as some new aspirants compete to oust incumbent executives.



Already, citinewsroom.com reports that some two contestants vying for the position of 2nd Vice Chair and Treasurer in the Eastern Regional Executive Election have stepped down.



The two, Nana Oteng Akuffo Akoto and Opoku Peter Dacosta, reportedly stepped done despite having gone through vetting successfully.



This leaves Frank Appiah, Paul Amaning, and Micheal Oteng Adu as the main contenders for the 2nd Vice Chairmanship slot, with Bernard Kumi Larbi going unopposed for the position of regional treasurer.



