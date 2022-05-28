NPP regional elections: Greater Accra Chairman retains seat with six votes

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022
The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Divine Otoo Agorhom has retained his seat in the party’s regional executive elections held on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
The incumbent chairman fought hard to beat his contender, Alfred Boye by a difference margin of six votes.
Divine Agorhom garnered 332 votes while Alfred Boye acquired 326 votes in the keenly contested race.
Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi has reportedly emerged winner in the Ashanti Region edition of the election.
See the full results of the Greater Accra NPP elections below:
CHAIRMAN
1. Divine Otoo Agorhom – 332
2. Alfred Boye – 326
1ST VICE
Joana Adda Frances
2ND VICE
1. Van Pee – 64
2. Francis Ebo Mensah -75
3. Jeffery Osei- 213
4. Eric Nartey – 268
SECRETARY
1. Odarlai Parker — 424
2. Emmanuel Clottey – 198
3. Solomon Assante -35
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Baba Seidu – 332
Ben Kwaku Asare – 327
TREASURER
Racheal Tutu 347
Francisca Anyorkor – 312
ORGANIZER
Prince Obeng – 543
Romeo Sarfo – 69
Nathaniel Bossah – 47
WOMEN ORGANIZER
Grace Acheampong – 340
Naana Eyeson – 12
Edem Atipoe – 267
Torshie Torto – 29
YOUTH ORGANIZER
MOSES ABOR -355
Isaac Asare – 37
Harriet Serwaah – 21
Kwame Apenteng – 241
Gabriel Anandiya – 5
NASARA COORDINATOR
Alhaji Ishaq – 162
Abdul Amid – 27
Mumin Abagje – 2
Hajj Tiicas – 74
Kamil Hussein – 82
Jeff Kassim – 311