NPP reform proposals skewed to favour one flag bearer hopeful – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said he knew the constitutional reforms tabled by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, would be rejected.



Mr Asiedu Nketia made this comment during an interview with Iddrisu Awudu, host of Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Monday, 20 December 2021.



“As a General Secretary of the largest opposition party, I knew the party’s reforms were not going to be accepted because it was targeted at satisfying the presidential bid of one of the personalities in the struggle to lead the NPP for 2024 general elections”, Mr Asiedu Nketia said.



Mr Nketia stressed that the 91 constitutional reform proposals were all meant to push the presidential agenda of one of the aspirants.



“So, it came as no surprise to me when the amendments were referred to the National Council of the party”, he said.



He was of the view that constitutional reform proposals with ulterior motives will not succeed.