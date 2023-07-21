NPP race: We will talk if you dare cheat Kennedy Agyapong – Joe Donkor

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

The Central Regional Director of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Joseph Kwame Donkor has tasked leadership of the New Patriotic Party to play it fair and square in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.



According to the NADMO director who is a supporter of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, supporters of the flagbearer hopeful will not relent in voicing out if their candidate is unfairly treated.



“When they force us, we will talk. If it happens that Kennedy is cheated or anyone dares to cheat him… because when you cheat Kennedy you have cheated poor people in the party,” he stated in an interview on Angel FM.



Joe Donkor emphasised that grassroot members of the NPP who are not linked to leading members of the party have over the years been neglected when it comes to benefiting from the NPP, but that they have now found salvation in Kennedy Agyapong and will therefore not countenance any attempt to destroy that opportunity.



“We now have a messiah who has come to save us to build the party and that is Kennedy Agyapong and when you look at it [he has contributed to the development of the party] since 1992 that the party was formed and he joined. People keep saying he has been given contracts more than anyone else. But people get contracts in this country and they use to money to go and buy houses in America. I know of someone who was using a pickup with issues prior to 2016 but today he has a house in America,” he alleged.



Kennedy Agyapong and nine other members of the NPP have been cleared by the party for its upcoming presidential primaries.



Ahead of the contest, Kennedy Agyapong has sent various cautions against any attempt to rig the electoral process in favour of a candidate.



