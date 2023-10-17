NPP race: We need a unifier, not a candidate who can’t travel to Savannah Region – Ken’s lawyer

Politics of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Lawyer Ralph Agyapong a brother and legal representative of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has entreated members of the party to vote for a unifier as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.



While touting his brother in an interview on Okay FM, Ralph Agyapong noted that Ken has worked the grounds for victory by visiting all the constituencies and interacting with delegates of the party while same cannot be said about a certain candidate he refused to name.



“You all saw the Showdown walk that took place in Kumasi. In Greater Accra too the polling station executives are going to punish some people because they are always used and dumped but this time, they will do the right thing.



"I have confidence in those in the Ashanti Region. There are some regions where a particular candidate can’t go to and that should tell you that we need a candidate who is a unifier who can travel anywhere,” he stated.



The NPP will hold a national delegates congress on November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer among four candidates.



The election is being contested by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Francis Addai Nimoh, Kennedy Agyapong and Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



However, according to Ralph Agyapong, Kennedy Agyapong remains the only viable candidate to help the NPP “break the 8.”