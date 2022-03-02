NPP race: Organise debate to sieve flag bearer numbers – Aspirant

Politics of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kojo Poku, has prevailed on the leadership of the party to organize a debate for all aspirants seeking to lead the party for the 2024 general elections.



He explained that this will help sieve the number of aspirants.



Mr. Poku was of the view that an aspirants’ debate is the only way for the party’s leadership to know the competencies of all the people seeking to lead.



Mr. Opoku made this suggestion in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.



Questioned about how well he knows the strength of his competitors in the race, he said: “I don’t need to know the strength of my competitors; what I know well is my strength and my competencies in the race to lead the party.”



He said he has been a member of the party since his student days and later played a frontline role in the party during the reign of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



He added that he had to go into hibernation for a while to grow his private business when the party went into opposition in 2009.



He gave the assurance that he will build the base of the party if he becomes the flagbearer.



“If I win the flagbearership position for the December 2024 general elections, I will make the party viable and empower all regional and constituency executives to build their own party offices across the country,” he promised.