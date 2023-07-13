NPP race: Nana B’s candidate is Bawumia – Hopeson Adorye alleges

Politics of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Hopeson Adorye, one of the aides of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has accused the party’s National Organizer of being partisan.



Adorye in a Facebook interview with the Announcer Newspaper, enumerated instances where Henry Nana Boakye, alias Nana B, had actively worked against Alan’s interest even at party functions.



One instance he recounted was at the funeral of Philip Basoah, the NPP MP who died in office months back.



“When we went for Basoah’s funeral, Nana B did the introduction for Alan anyhow, yet it got a rapturous response from the audience. He did the other introductions and left his candidate, that is the Vice President for last.



“He garnished the introductions, showering him (Mahamudu Bawumia) with accolades but when he mentioned his name, the reception was lukewarm,” Adorye alleged.



The NPP won the ensuing by-election in the Kumawu constituency which is a stronghold. The party, however, lost the Assin North seat in the June 27, 2023 by-election.



The election was triggered by the removal of James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress as MP via a Supreme Court ruling citing his eligibility to contest the 2020 elections at the time of filing his papers.



Quayson has since won the by-election beating the NPP’s Charles Owusu.



Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.



The ten aspirants will be whittled down to five at a first round of voting in line with the party’s guidelines for electing presidential candidates.



Aside Bawumia and Alan, other contenders in the race are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



