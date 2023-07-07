NPP race: Kyerematen's character can't be assassinated by NDC – Amewu urges delegates to choose ex-minister over others

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

In a campaign event held at the UPSA Conference Hall in Madina, Accra, Mr John Peter Amewu, the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, commended New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen's impeccable reputation on Wednesday, 5 July 2023, during the second day of the former trade minister's "delegates cluster meetings."



Mr Amewu, who also serves as the Minister of Railways Development, urged delegates to unite behind Kyerematen in order to protect the NPP's presidential candidate from unwarranted personal attacks by the main opposition National Democratic Congress.



The event provided an opportunity for NPP delegates from Adenta, Madina, and Shai Osu Doku to engage in constructive dialogue with Mr. Kyerematen, one of the frontrunners in the NPP flagbearer race. During the gathering, Mr. Amewu encouraged NPP delegates to endorse the candidacy of the former Minister of Trade and Industry as a countermeasure against the forthcoming NDC propaganda, which could potentially impact the party's prospects in the 2024 elections.



Addressing the delegates, Mr. Amewu emphasied that the NDC's inability to produce any derogatory evidence against Mr. Kyerematen should serve as sufficient grounds for party delegates to support his bid.



He further called upon the party machinery to look beyond the internal primaries and focus on the broader objectives, aiming to secure victory in the 2024 elections and break the eight-year cycle.