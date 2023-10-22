NPP race: I would’ve disqualified at least five candidates if was their General Secretary – Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had every reason to disqualify at least five of the ten individuals it approved to contest for the party’s flagbearer.



Speaking on Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray, Asiedu Nketiah who described the NPP’s national leadership as one lacking courage, noted that he would have disqualified those candidates and prevented the party from holding its August 26 Super Delegates Congress if he were to be their General Secretary.



“There are reasons to disqualify more than five of their ten presidential aspirants. They didn’t have the courage to disqualify anbody. So they said let us go and let the people decide so you spend money to do Super Delegates and that Super Delegates has created a bigger problems for you…



"They had every reason to disqualify, even me I looking from outside their ten people, they could’ve disqualified more than five,” he stated.



The NDC national chairman had earlier accused the NPP of lacking courageous leadership who have turned the party over to the president to make his tool.



“They don’t have courageous party leadership that is why they are in what they are in. Courage doesn’t mean violence or anything… why are they taking decisions and going out and complaining about those decisions? They have allowed the party to run from outside,” he noted during his interview with Bola Ray.



“I believe so, but wherever you find a party not being able to take decisions that are considered not supportive of the president’s position, that party is a tool in the hands of the president and he will choose to use it anyhow.



"The party should be able to stick to their rules, practices and everything. That is where the party can do what they are established to do,” he added.



The NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections is witnessing internal wranglings as the process to elect a flagbearer heats up.



A leading aspirant resigned, while another has serially accused the leadership and government of tactics that seek to impose a candidate on the party.







