NPP race: I was offered US$800m to step down – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has responded to claims by former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah that he made a demand of $500 million in annual contracts from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a condition to step down from his flagbearership bid.



While refuting the allegation in an interview on Time FM on Sunday, October 29, 2023, Ken Agyapong rather alleged that he was offered an amount of $800 million to step down from the party’s race for Dr Bawumia.



“Does he know the number of people who have approached me but for the love of Ghana and the delegates I have said I will never do it.



"The money they offered is $800 million if he doesn’t know. He should ask Mr Oppong Bio, if that is what they are saying but I said no I will not step down, Ghana first.



“In 2016, you people were not able to buy pickups. How come today you are able to offer me $800 million? So I said I won’t step down…” he stated.



Opare-Ansah who went on a media tirade against Kennedy Agyapong accused him of being bitter stating that he decided to contest the flagbearership to spite Dr Bawumia after the vice president had turned down his request which was a pre-condition to earn his support.



According to Ken Agyapong, his decision to contest for the presidency is solely based on public interest and he remains unwavering in his pursuit.



“Why would I take all this money for Ghana to go through hardship, I won’t do it and I have not done it. Beside that, a number of elders have called on me begging me to step down and become vice president.



"But if you make me vice president, I have been told to my face that the only way they (grassroots) will be voting for me is if I am leading Ghana but I have been told that if I bring those who have served under this government, they won’t vote for me. So why should I even step down for us to go to opposition? I won’t do it,” he said.



The NPP will elect a flagbearer on November 4, 2023, ahead of next year’s presidential election.







GA/SARA