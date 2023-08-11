NPP race: Candidates being bold to vie for president despite Akufo-Addo's mess – Ex-UTAG president

Politics of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Charles Marfo has described preidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as bold.



According to him, it is courageous for anyone within the NPP to dream of becoming president considering the poor performance of the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-NPP government in areas of corruption and the economy.



“That’s why I say the presidential candidates are bold because when you look at the mess, the corruptible practices; the issues Martin Amidu has raised, those we have heard about Sir John and others including the recent Cecilia Dapaah saga which the president seemed to have even jumped the gun.



"One would wonder after all the issues that has since come out, if the president knew all of that and yet eulogised her,” he stated during an interview on Oyerepa TV.



He noted that the legacy of the current administration will become an albatross around the necks of the party’s flagbearer hopefuls and anyone who emerges winner of the contest in his bid to become president of the country.



“What I am saying is that for the presidential candidates I don’t know how they will carry all those things if it is put on their head. In spite of everything that is going on they still want to contest for president.



"Is it that they want Ghanaians to vote against them so they lose? Because at some point when you think about it you ask yourself how are they going to win the elections with all these things going on?” he questioned.



The NPP has approved 10 individuals for a flagbearer election slated for November 4, 2023.



Ahead of that, the party will hold a special delegates congress on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of candidates to five.



Watch video below:







GA/SARA









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news