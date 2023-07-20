NPP race: Alan has lost touch with the times, Bawumia leading – Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Felix Ofosu Kwakye believes that New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has lost touch with politics.



He disclosed that the man who is seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 polls, is not pulling his weight.



“It’s unfortunate but Bawumia is leading the pack. Unfortunately, Alan Kyerematen does not appear to have pulled his weight. It appears to me with the greatest respect for him that the times have passed him by. Maybe his best showing was in 2007 if perhaps he had put in more effort that was his best opportunity.



"I don’t see how Konadu Apraku and others will make any showing. The most exciting candidate in terms of rhetoric is Kwabena Agyepong. The average delegate does not respond to internal criticism their concern is for the party to do well externally. So everything you do to arm the opposition will count against you in the final analysis when the delegates are to make a decision.”



Felix Ofosu Kwakye indicated that he is optimistic that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the primaries albeit with a very slim margin but will lose the 2024 election because he has failed the people of Ghana.