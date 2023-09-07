NPP primaries: We’re probing Alan's complaints – NPP

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

The leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has acknow receipt of a letter by flag bearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen indicating his withdrawal from the race.



“We note with regret Hon. Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming Presidential Primaries,” the party said in a statement issued on Wednesday, 6 September 2023, signed by its General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong.



According to the party, it has begun investigations into the incidents of infractions raised by Mr Kyerematen, in his letter.



“It is worthy to note that both the Elections Committee and the Disciplinary Committee have initiated comprehensive investigations into all reported incidents of violations and infractions that are alleged to have occurred at the various voting centres at the during the Super Delegates which was held on Saturday, 26 August 2023,” the NPP indicated.



It reassured all stakeholders and the general public that the reports of the committees tasked to investigate the incidents of violations and infractions will “be made readily available and persons who may be found culpable of any wrongdoing will be held accountable.”



Mr Kyeremanten, a leading contender for the flagbearer position has withdrawn from the race.



This development was officially communicated through a statement dated September 5, 2023.



Among the reasons he cited was that the special delegates conference conducted to reduce the number of candidates from 10 to five was skewed in favour of one candidate.



Mr Kyerematen came third in the conference which was used to whittled down the 10 aspirants to five.



One of his polling agents suffered bloody battery during the voting process.



Condemning the violence, the former Trades Minister said "the fact that my polling agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the party".



"This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other voting centres, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable", Mr Kyerematen condemned.



He said: "I am committed to, and value the safety of those who work with me and for me, and I will always fight for their interest", wondering to himself: "How did we get here as a party in the first place, and how far are we prepared to tread on this dangerous path to self-destruction?"



"Regrettably", Mr Kyerematen said "I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections" and, thus, anniunced his withdrawal from the party's processes.