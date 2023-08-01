NPP primaries: We’ll fight NDC together after primaries — Bawumia to 9 aspirants

Politics of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

While calling for a clean and decent campaign in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of its presidential elections, Vice President, Dr. Muhammadu Bawumia has also described the contests as a ‘family contest’.



According to Dr. Bawumia, all the other nine aspirants are from the same ancestral root, which is the UP tradition.



Consequently, the Vice President has instructed his followers to eschew verbal attacks directly and indirectly on other aspirants seeking to lead the party as flag bearers to the next general elections.



Dr. Bawumia, who is tipped to win NPP’s flagbearership slot among ten other contestants, pointed out the hard task ahead of the party going forward to the 2024 polls, hence, the need to run clean.



“As a family, all factions must recognize that a united front is necessary to confront the NDC,” Dr. Bawumia stated in Kumasi during a campaign tour to party delegates.



Revealing: “I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults.”



Dr. Bawumia also highlighted that unity among that once the contest concludes, they would come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not regain power.



The NPP is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4. Ten flagbearer hopefuls have been cleared to participate in the upcoming elections.