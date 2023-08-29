NPP primaries: Watch video of NPP youth organiser ‘displaying’ ballot paper after casting vote

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

The Ashanti Region voting centre for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegate Conference was rocked with confusion after the display of a ballot paper by Raphael Sarfo Patrick, the party’s youth organizer for the region.



Sarfo Patrick according to reports, contrary to the order of the party showed his ballot after casting his vote which led to an altercation at the centre.



GhanaWeb has now sighted a video of the said incident, which occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



After casting his vote in the voting booth, the youth organiser raised his ballot paper which was folded. Even though some parts of the area which had the details of the contenders in the primaries showed, it was not clear whether the vote he cast was visible.



As he was about to put the ballot paper in the ballot box, some men stopped him, accusing him of displaying his vote.



One of the officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, a lady, could be heard saying in Twi, “He did not show the vote he cast".



However, the men did not listen to the official of the EC, which led to the altercation at the centre.



The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had warned against displaying ballots after voting and such individuals will be dealt with ruthlessly by law.



Watch a video of the incident below:







About NPP’s Special Delegate Conference



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the leading contender of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference.



Per the results, Dr Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. The results are based on figures collated by 17 out of 17 voting centres across the country.



Behind him is Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent in the elections which took place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot for the party’s presidential primaries with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in the 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections were Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



The Super Delegates Conference is aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Ten candidates from the NPP participated in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November this year



The final round will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.



