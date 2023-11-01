NPP primaries: Think of what Ghana needs, not what you want – Otumfuo to delegates

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has sounded a word of caution to delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) regarding their upcoming congress to elect the party’s next flagbearer.



Addressing a gathering at the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene admonished the NPP delegates to choose a presidential candidate with the interest of the entire country at heart.



He indicated that the delegates should not choose a candidate who would be only good for the NPP but someone Ghanaians need.



“What the party members must understand is that they are not going to choose a person who would only lead the NPP.



"They are going to choose a person whom Ghanaians are going to consider," he said in Twi.



“Think about what Ghana needs more than what you (NPP members) want in the party," Otumfuo added as he was addressing the gathering in a short video clip shared by Kumasi-based Angle FM on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.



The presidential primaries for the NPP are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Four candidates, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Legislator Kennedy Agyapong, ex-Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, would compete to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



Watch the Otumfuo's remarks in the video below:







BAI/SEA



