NPP primaries: The man who said Rawlings isn’t fit to rule got zero – Dafeamekpor ‘mocks’ Dr Apraku

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, after he got zero (0) votes in the party’s Special Delegate Conference.



In a tweet shared on Monday, August 28, 2023, Dafeamekpor said that Dr Apraku once told the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, that he was not fit to lead Ghana but he (Dr Apraku) couldn’t prove his leadership qualities to one delegate of the party.



The MP said that he is shocked by the fact that Dr Apraku did not even get one vote from the 961 delegates who voted in the Super Delegate Congress.



“I’m so shocked that Hon. Dr. Konadu Apraku got zero.



“These were the people who told the great JJ Rawlings that he wasn’t fit to rule Ghana,” part of the tweet he shared, reads.





