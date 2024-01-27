NPP primaries: Mike Oquaye Jnr mobbed as he arrives to cast vote in Dome Kwabenya

General News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

The closest contender to the seat of the sitting Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Mike Oquaye Jnr, received a thunderous welcome to a polling center in the constituency when he arrived to cast his vote.



Oquaye, a former Ambassador of Ghana to India, is not new to the race in Dome Kwabenya, having come slightly close in his last attempt against Adwoa Safo, with a difference of 8 votes between them.



Being the son of the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, who was the incumbent Dome Kwabenya MP’s predecessor, the former ambassador has been hoping to step in the shoes of his father for long.



When he arrived at the Dome Kwabenya polling station, Mike Oquaye Jnr, who is also Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, was mobbed by a lot of delegates.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, the candidate was seen responding to the cheers of support from the people, even as the chants rose more and more in his favour.



He also took some time to go around the canopies set up on the grounds to appreciate and thank the delegates seated under them.



At a point in the video, some people are heard singing the lines of a popular Ghanaian, with the words, ‘Biribi be si,’ to wit, ‘something is about to happen,’ even as some of them did the ‘change sign’ with the hands.



Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Atouyese Yakubu briefly, Oquaye Jnr indicated his confidence at winning this contest.



Asked, “You are in the contest again. The last time, you lost by 8 votes. What are your expectations for today?” he answered, “my expectations are that things would be much better this time, and we leave the rest to the call and judgment of God.”



Nimatu then asked, “Are you winning?” to which he replied, “By the grace of God, I’ll win.”



The elections in the NPP parliamentary primaries are being held across the country concurrently.



