NPP primaries: K.T. Hammond files petition for disqualification of his contender – Report

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa Constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond, together with 14 New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives of his constituency, have reportedly filed a petition seeking the disqualification of his contender for the party’s parliamentary primary, Sammy Binfoh Darkwa.



According to a news report by myjoyonline.com, K.T. Hammond and his co-petitioners accuse Sammy Binfoh Darkwa, a Deputy Managing Director at the Ghana Publishing Company, of not being an NPP member and contributing less to the constituency’s progress.



They also accuse him of foul play when he allegedly took away pick-ups he donated to the constituency after losing the 2018 parliamentary primaries to the Adansi Asokwa MP.



“We the undersigned petition your august committee that Samuel Binfoh Darkwa does not qualify to contest in the parliamentary primaries of the Adansi Asokwa Constituency under article 12(4) and (7) of the Party’s Constitution,” part of the petition which JoyNews shared, reads.



The report also indicated that Binfoh Darkwa has denied all the allegations against him and has stated that he is the best person to help the NPP retain the Adansi Asokwa Constituency seat in the 2024 general elections.



“I am looking forward to unseating the incumbent MP who was fortunate during the last primaries.



"I am not worried or perturbed about the situation. We are looking forward to victory,” he is quoted to have said on JoyNews.



