NPP primaries: I pray either Alan, Kennedy, Kwabena Agyapong wins – Kyiri Abosom

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Leader and Founder of the Ghana Union Moment (GUM) and Life Assembly Worship Centre, Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has tipped Alan Kyerematen, Kwabena Agyapong and Kennedy Agyapong as his favorites.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegates Congress for its Presidential candidates has been slated for 26 August 2023.



However some leading members of the NPP think the era where flagbearership position in the party was a preserve for Akans is over.



The MP for New Juaben South Constituency who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Michael Okyere Baafi has stated it is now time for other tribes to also take over to lead the party as Presidential candidate and to ascend the Presidential seat.



Speaking on GHOne TV’s State of Affairs with Lantam Papanko, Kyiri Abosom describes the three personalities as the positive ones.



“When I compare all of them, the positive ones that I think will be a good person sincerely are Kennedy Agyepong and Kwabena Agyepong. Alan will tell you they did not give him a chance to perform. Alan, Kwabena Agyepong and Kennedy Agyepong, when these people should come together then they can do something.



“I am praying that one of these people that I mentioned will get the nod. Dr. Bawumia no, no. I know many people support Dr. Bawumia because they know Bawumia is very soft. Dr. Bawumia we can rule over him, Bawumia he can’t do anything so let’s push that man,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom stated.