NPP primaries: He’s the choice of my constituents – OB Amoah endorses Bawumia

Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South, has thrown his support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 general elections. He emphasized that the unity and positive atmosphere within his constituency are indicative of the party's need to have Dr. Bawumia continue in power.



Addressing the party faithful on Monday, August 7, during Dr. Bawumia’s campaign visit to his constituency, he said himself and the constituency executives will not disappoint the Vice President.



According to him, they will ensure that Dr. Bawumia tops the August 26 Special Delegates Conference.



“Now the time has come again for us to elect the next flagbearer for our great party and you (party faithful) are sending me as your MP and our constituency chairman to go to Koforidua to elect the five that will proceed to the main elections and mostly elect the one that will lead.



“But if I look at the energy, the zeal, the chemistry and preparations and all that is ongoing, the message you have given to us is to go and elect Dr. Bawumia.



“So we will not disappoint you and on August 26, the news will not be that not only Akuapem South has elected Dr. Bawumia but the whole Ghana,” he said.



Prominent party figures like Daniel Botwe, the Okere MP and current Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, have also thrown their weight behind Dr. Bawumia's candidacy. Botwe endorsed Dr. Bawumia during a party gathering in Okere on August 6, emphasizing his competence, loyalty to the NPP, and strategic suitability for leading the party in the 2024 elections.



Reflecting on his extensive experience within the party, Mr. Botwe emphasized his deep knowledge of the NPP and its key figures.



“When it comes to the future of our beloved country, Ghana, the NPP is the only party that can guarantee progress,” Dan Botwe declared, rallying the crowd.



“After much thoughtful consideration and careful analysis, I am confident that the best strategic decision for the NPP is to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as our flagbearer,” Botwe asserted, prompting applause from the attendees.



He further highlighted what he said was Bawumia’s record of competence and unwavering loyalty to the NPP as the reasons behind his choice.







