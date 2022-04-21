NPP primaries: COKA ends his term as Chairman for Afigya Kwabre South

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

A New Patriotic Party(NPP) Chairman for Afigya Kwabre South constituency in Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, affectionately called COKA has ended his term on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



This was revealed when COKA refused to file after the close of nomination at 5 pm, giving room for new candidates to contest his position in the upcoming constituency polls.



Late last year, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah declared intentions to contest the Regional championship position, a decision which was met with a resounding endorsement from both party faithful and Executives.



Some constituents tell Purefmonline.com that his(COKA) absence will be greatly felt.



They say he has been the backbone of the party not just at the constituency level but at both regional and national levels, adding; 'It may be difficult to find his match and kind. He has been a father for all regardless. He'll be a great asset and will do exploits at the regional level, we believe.'



The executives however expressed worry, describing the outgoing Chairman as a pillar of hope and unity, who brought dignity and sanity to the political affairs in the constituency.



Mr Samuel Adjei, popularly known as wofa Sam together with some women leaders who couldn't hide their emotions shared uncontrollable tears saying they'll miss Odeneho Appiah for his enormous contribution to people in the constituency and beyond.



COKA has been chairman in Afigya Kwabre South for over 20 years.