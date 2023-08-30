NPP primaries: Bawumia won because he paid more – Dr Amoako Baah alleges

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has raised concerns over the victory of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference.



According to Dr. Amoako Baah, the outcome of the election was significantly influenced by financial considerations rather than Bawumia's popularity.



He pointed to alleged payments made to various individuals, including government appointees, party chairmen, and MPs.



Dr. Amoako Baah further criticized the said financial influence, questioning whether such payments align with the democratic ideals of party elections.



“A lot of people have been paid, including government appointees, party chairmen and MPs. Is that how it is supposed to be? So the thing was skewed and it doesn’t mean he was the most popular, but he was able to pay the money.



“Ten people were going to the election, and only one person had around 70 percent; statistically, it wasn’t normal. There is something wrong,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on Nhyira FM on August 29, 2023.



He added: “So, those who did not have money had to strategize not to put much money into the first election. If Bawumia had around 70 percent, it wasn’t because he was popular; he paid money.”



Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast to emerge tops of the August 26 super delegates conference.



In second place was Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections were Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes while Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



This round of voting reduced the pool of contenders from 10 to five.



The final round, slated for November this year, will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.



