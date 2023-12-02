NPP primaries: Ama Dokua evicts landlady Afia Akoto in Okaikwei North

General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

The deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has won the Okaikwei North New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary with 341 votes.



She beat the former deputy chief executive of MASLOC Alberta Afia Akoto and the former MP for the constituency, Fuseini Issa.



Veteran editor of Daily Searchlight newspaper Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie polled 27 votes, Prince Owusu Mensah had six votes and Akoto had 228 votes. The other two, Nyarko Stephen Adipa, garnered 108 votes, while Fuseini Issa managed 114 votes.



During the exercise, pandemonium erupted at the voting centre when some delegates believed not to be from the constituency attempted to vote there.



The police intervene swiftly to restore law and order.