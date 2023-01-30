NPP primaries: Alan leading in 16 regions – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

A member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Solomon Owusu has described as fake and unreliable a recent survey projecting Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the favorite of the party’s delegates.



The survey by Outcomes International Ghana and the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) UK, projected Bawumia as the next flagbearer of the NPP.



Although Dr Bawumia has not openly declared his intention to lead the party after President Akufo-Addo, the report projected the Vice President as the most popular candidate within the NPP through out the 16 regions of the country.



The report further mentioned the former Minister for Trades and Industry, Alan Kyerematen as Bawumia’s close contender followed by Assin central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.



But Mr. Owusu has rubbished the survey and described it as having no bearing to the reality on the ground.



In a statement, Mr. Owusu, a member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, pointed to a survey by the internationally acclaimed research organization, Global InfoAnalytics in October 2022 which showed that the former Trade and Industry Minister is the candidate who is likely to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) intop election 2024.



In that report, NPP supporters deemed Alan as a more viable candidate than Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Owusu recalled.



According to the report, Bawumia’s decline in ratings during the survey was linked to the country’s worsening economic situation which has landed the country at the doorsteps of IMF.



The study also showed that Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is another force to reckon with in the NPP’s flagbearership contest.



A new opinion poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics for October 2022 shows the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (AKK) continues to expand his lead over his closest rival Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) in the race to lead the NPP as the country’s economic crisis deepens.



“The poll shows AKK is the preferred candidate of general voters to lead the NPP in 2024. AKK now leads DMB, 44% to 31%. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP (KOA) came third with 14% of the votes”, a summary of the report stated.