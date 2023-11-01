NPP presidential primaries: Watch Bawumia’s ‘homecoming’ at Walewale

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

The contenders in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primaries are ramping up their campaigns as the day for the party’s National Delegate Congress to choose its next leader draws near.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been in his home region, the North-East Region, over the past few days to canvass for votes from New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates.



On Monday, October 30, 2023, Dr. Bawumia was in his hometown, Walewale, the capital town of the Mamprusi West Municipality.



A video of the vice president’s visit to Walewale shared on social media showed celebrations at Jubilee Park in the town, where Dr. Bawumia was to meet the NPP members even before his arrival.



His arrival sparked huge jubilation among his natives, who were so happy to see him.



The video showed the vice president being mobbed by the supporters as we went through the campaign grounds.



The NPP supporters can be seen dancing and cheering as they sing the praises of the vice president.



The presidential primaries for the NPP are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Four candidates, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Legislator Kennedy Agyapong, ex-Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, would compete to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



