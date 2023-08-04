NPP presidential primaries: There are anomalies in the register for our special congress – Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen has expressed worry about irregularities discovered in the party’s Register for the Special Delegates Conference.



In a letter to the chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, the team requested that the party address the issues before the party goes for its special delegates conference.



The letter which was written by Nana Ohene-Ntow said “I write for and on behalf of the Alan for President (A4P) Campaign. Aspirants were advised to review the Register for the Special Delegates Conference (SDC) and to return their comments within one week of receipt of the Register,”



“Some comments were made by the campaign team upon review of the register which the team is urging the party to address for transparency purposes.”



