NPP polls have become 'auctions' where highest bidder wins - Organizer aspirant laments

Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP set to election national officers



Party to elect 2024 flagbearer in 2024



Party completes balloting for upcoming elections



The governing New Patriotic Party must as a matter of urgency take steps to arrest the monetization of its internal elections.



This is the view of Bright Essilfie Kumi, a National Organiser aspirant, who has lamented how money has become the main determinant of who wins elections in the party.



His views come with about two weeks to the National Executive elections of the party.



According to him, until the party gets a paradigm shift from the status quo, processes ongoing in the last months can be likened to an auction rather than an election.



“I have to say that currently, what is being run in the party is an auction and not an election; the highest bidder is the one who seemingly wins.



“The NPP has lost so many good leaders because of the culture of payment for votes that has been cultivated in the party. We need a proper structure for our followership because they are the ones who vote leaders into power,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Monday, June 27.



He added: “The good leader is one who looks forward but also looks back to ensure that followers are in the right frame of mind; this has been where we have lapsed as a party.



“People are not speaking truth and the lack of this is desensitising the grassroot of the party. We really need to be careful [about] the posture we are putting out there as a party.”



National Organizer contestants



The party held balloting for all the positions in the upcoming elections on Monday, below is how the National Organizer aspirants will appear on the ballot paper.



NATIONAL ORGANISER



1.Bright Essilfie-Kumi



2. Seth Adu-Adjei



3. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover



4. Eric Amoako Twum



5. Henry Nana Boakye



6. Nana Owusu Fordjour



