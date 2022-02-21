NPP polls: We don't know about Alan paying for forms – NPP

Politics of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Cash covers bills of aspiring polling station executives



Alan Cash has yet to declare his intention to contest the NPP presidential primaries



Alan Cash eases the burden of polling station executives by paying GHc1, 931,100



The Director of Elections of the governing New Patriotic Party, Evans Nimako, has revealed that the party's National Executives are unaware the flagbearer-hopeful Alan Kyerematen has purchased forms for all prospective polling station executives across the country.



According to him, the General Secretary who visited some regions over the weekend has not given any information to that effect.



"It has not come to my attention that any individual has made such payment neither is the general secretary who has been in the Ashanti region or Bono, or any of the national officers aware of any such move by anyone," Starrnewsonline.com quoted.



Alan Kyerematen, popularly known as Alan Cash, was said to have paid for nomination forms for all aspiring polling station executives across the country.



According to a report by The Chronicle, the Trade and Industry Minister paid a total sum of GHC1 931,100 for the 38,622 polling stations as each form cost GHC10.



At each polling station, five people are reportedly contesting.



According to sources, Alan Cash took this decision to "ease the burden on the contestants, who are at the heart of the party mobilization".



The source also told The Chronicle that "Alan Cash was always concerned about the welfare of members of the party and would continuously support them where necessary."



Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen is yet to declare his intention to contest the NPP presidential primaries.



