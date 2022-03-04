NPP polls: Tensions brew in Manhyia North as bribery, disqualification allegations pop up

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The New Patriotic Party branch in the Manhyia North constituency is emerging as a hot spot in the ongoing polling station election process.



As at Wednesday tensions associated with the process had reached fever pitch requiring the presence of military officers to douse the simmering flames at the place of vetting.



At a point, a lady who felt the process was a sham was seen cursing members of the committee with eggs amidst the recitations of some strange words.



Two polling station aspirants told this reporter that from the picking of forms to the filing of nominations, they have had less confidence in the committee citing two persons, the chairman and another as having been compromised.



DENIAL:



In a chat with this reporter, Daniel Yaw Geraldo, Chairman of the committee denied taking anything from anyone.



He insisted that the process so far has been smooth except for some persons whose presence caused the earlier confusion when forms meant for aspirants were taken away.



He noted that allegations of bribery would be investigated, adding that he had personally spoken to his lawyers to attend to some of the claims made against his person.



The Committee Chairman said no one had been disqualified in Manhyia North, adding that after the vetting process on Thursday all coordinators would be notified of the poll dates and related matters.



MILITARY PRESENCE:



On Thursday morning, military officers in the same van they came with on Wednesday were seen around the place of vetting fully armed.



Scores of aspirants were seen in a queue waiting for their turn to attend to the process.



However, some constituents who spoke to yours truly were amazed that an internal election process such as polling station election would be treated with such high-handed security.



Many wondered what the committee was up to warrant such a decision to fall on the military for protection.



REGIONAL EXECUTIVES:



A source hinted to this reporter that the regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako as well as the regional organiser, Francis Adomako were following the process with keener interest.



Chairman Boasiako is reported to have called the committee chairman Wednesday afternoon to ensure the process was free and fair but not an avenue to be used to favour anyone.



The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu was reported to be following the process with corked ears.



DETAILS:



Manhyia North constituency has a total of 137 polling stations and could have about 665 polling station executives after the polls.



Forms that had been sent out were about 1,400 in the constituency.



DYNAMICS:



The polling station elections, our investigations so far show would be a battle of persons close to former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah as against those who have allegiances towards incumbent MP, Akwasi Konadu.



While the former MP has an eye on the seat he held sway for two terms, the incumbent is seriously planning to hold on to same for a second term.



This is the reasoning stakes are high in the ongoing polling station elections since persons who will emerge as executives or delegates would be same who will have the chance to vote to confirm who the party’s parliamentary candidate would be for the 2024 General elections.