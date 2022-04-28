NPP polls: Some members want me to contest General Secretary position – Nana Akomea

Politics of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea says he is undecided about joining the race to vie for the General Secretary position of his party.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' in an interview, “Some party members want me to contest, and I will consider that”.



His assertion means Nana Akomea will likely contest the position to provide effective leadership for the NPP to enable the party to win the 2024 general elections.